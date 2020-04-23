In the world of reality TV, there is one star we’ve ALL come to love over the years… Poh Ling Yeow!
The famous cook first rose to fame on the first season of Masterchef in 2009 and has since gone on to become a household name. She’s had not one but two TV series, books, a cafe and has been nominated for a Logie.
Now, she’s returned to the big stage on Masterchef: Back To Win, an all-stars edition of the popular TV show where it all started. She’s already made a huge splash and people are on the edge of their seat watching her compete for the title that slipped from her hands.
Soon after the show kicked off, fans have since made a discovery about her that has shaken them to their core – and it’s about her age.
It turns out Poh is 47 years old!!! OH MY GOD!
POH IS 47 YEARS OLD…..I-…..WHO LOOKS LIKE THAT AT 47???
I mean, this isn’t fair!!
I just wanted to say the biggest thank u and send virtual hugs to everyone who watched the 1st Ep of @masterchefau #backtowin last night. I keep getting asked why I said yes to a second round of lunacy and the answer is the same everytime. Yes, Masterchef has helped me kick open a lot of professional doors but the alongside the rad stuff I learnt to cook was a personal journey that ran much deeper. As a 35 year old woman I felt like many parts of me were still unexpressed until then. I was still shaking off that childhood voice of doubt and feelings of never fitting in. So to everyone who has followed and supported my funny little career from then till now, thank u for helping me to understand and harness my capabilities. Im back to peel off more layers – wherever I land in this comp is a bonus. I hope all of you enjoy the ripper series that’s about to unfold but just a friendly reminder to please be kind on social media. The pressure on all of us as contestants and judges is very real. We’ve all made significant sacrifices to be back on the small screen and are all balancing focus on the comp so we can make fantastic TV for u but also on the existing culinary careers we’ve forged in what’s now a scape of uncertainty. U r of course entitled to all your opinions in the privacy of your own accounts, so please be decent humans and shizen on your own lawns, not on our ours 💩😝. Keep safe everyone and don’t get slack with your hand washing and social distancing. Excited to see you in Ep 2 tonight! #masterchef #masterchefau
Please Poh, share your secrets!!!!