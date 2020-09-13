MAF’s Natasha Spencer is set to launch a career as a singer.

The 26-year-old spoke on the Reality TV & Me podcast, saying:

“I’m actually going into the studio on Thursday.

“I’m going to do a cover with a pretty massive Australian singer.

“He’s pretty big. We’re talking, I think 33 million plays on SoundCloud,” she continued.

“Sydney connections.”

“I was singing while cleaning, and someone heard me and said, ‘’Oh my God you can sing’’, and then called the person and now we’re booked in on Thursday evening.

“But why not just spread my seeds everywhere? Continue my five minutes of fame onto six,’ she added.

We can’t wait to hear the song!

