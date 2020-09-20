Congratulations are in order for MAFS star Jono Pitman who has welcomed his second child.
The reality star’s fiancée Rebecca Pattison gave birth to a baby girl last week, and Jono announced the news on Instagram.
‘River Mae Pitman. Born 16.09.20 at 1.25pm weighing 4.1kgs,’ Jono wrote.
View this post on Instagram
✨✨River Mae Pitman✨✨ Born 16.09.20 at 1.25pm weighing 4.1kgs What a whirlwind of a ride but every single minute was more than worth it you perfect not so little human. You are so loved already baby girl 💕💕. @becpattison you are a absolute supper star 💫 the love I have for you can’t be described in words #rivermae #notsolittleriver @drmeicheah
‘What a whirlwind of a ride, but every single minute was more than worth it you perfect not so little human.
‘You are so loved already baby girl,’ he continued.
‘Bec you are a absolute superstar.
‘The love I have for you can’t be described in words.’
The couple are already parents to a baby boy Max Thomas Pitman.
Congratulations!
Make sure you’re not missing out on ANYTHING from Jase & PJ.