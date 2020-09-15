Former MAFS star Jessika Power has taken to social media to reveal some very exciting news!

The 28-year-old posted a sweet snap on her Instagram, revealing her younger sister Eliza welcomed her first child.

“So on the weekend my beautiful baby sister Eliza and her amazing fiancé Michael made me an aunty to the most beautiful baby boy I’ve ever seen,” she wrote.

“I’m over the moon and haven’t felt such happiness in years.

“I’ve decided to not share his face or name as the internet is a dark place and I feel the need to protect him and keep him safe from any of the nastiness and judgment that I’ve received,” she continued.

“But I wanted to share my news and joy with all of my beautiful followers that care.”

Congratulations Aunty Jess – what exciting news!

