Married At First Sight’s Susie has quit her job as a registered aged care nurse to embark on a new career as a cosmetic nurse.

As a result, The 26-year-old has expressed her desire to host ‘Botox Parties’ in the near future.

In a post shared to her Instagram story, Susie invited her 69,300 followers to sign-up for anti-wrinkle injections at her upcoming cosmetic injectables gathering.

“Botox party. Exciting times! Send me a DM to find out more,” she posted.

The Queensland nurse reportedly hopes to administer Botox injections to her guests at the gathering as part of her new business venture, ‘Injectables by Susie Pearl’.

The reality show star moved into the cosmetic injectables sector after yearning for a change from the aged-care industry, which she has been working in since the age of 14.

“I worked in aged care because there’s not enough aged care nurses,” she said during an Instagram Q&A with her fans.

“Come December last year, I felt I was ready for a change, so I started looking at how to get into cosmetics and here I am.”

She added: “But I do miss my elderly people all the time and I often think of going back to it, I just can’t help it.”

The mother-of-one has admitted to getting a breast augmentation, lip fillers, and anti-wrinkle injections (Botox) as part of a plastic surgery ‘mummy makeover’.

“I’ve had my lips done,” she told Yahoo Lifestyle.

“I had no top lip back in the day so that’s perfected my smile.

“I’ve had anti-wrinkle [Botox] but that obviously doesn’t really change how you look, and I’ve had my boobs done. I had them done after I had [my daughter] Baby because breastfeeding annihilated what I had.”

