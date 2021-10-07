Mark Philippoussis is currently on SAS Australia being pushed to his limits both physically and mentally.

Mark joined Will and Woody to speak about his time on SAS, why he decided to take on the challenge and how it has tested him.

It’s not unknown that Mark has lived lavishly after a successful tennis career which has landed him in hot water in the media over time.

Many rumours have circulated about him after buying a $100,000 car to get home one night. We were shocked when Mark hung up mid-interview because of the question Woody asked about it!

Have a listen to the interview here:

