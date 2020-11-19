We are inching closer and closer to the holiday season and Mariah Carey is ready to go all out this year with a new holiday special.

On Wednesday, the Queen of Christmas announced an over-the-top TV special focused on a crisis at the North Pole with MC ready to help Santa save the day. Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg and more will appear throughout the program for musical performances, animation and all the holiday cheer you could ask for. Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special is set to debut globally December 4 on Apple TV+ and will accompany a soundtrack with “brand new interpretations” of holiday classics. Grande and Hudson will also team up with Carey on the collection’s lead single and music video for “Oh Santa!” which is set for release the same day.

Among the other stars to appear on the special include Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris and Carey’s twins, Moroccan and Monroe

If that wasn’t enough, Carey will promote the venture with an Apple TV+ interview, which will see the chart-topper discuss holiday tunes, new music and her recent memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

Article: Hayden Brooks