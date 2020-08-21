The new offering from the Elusive Chanteuse is a collection of unreleased and unfinished songs, out October 2nd.

To say her lambs are excited is an understatement! The compilation album will include unreleased tracks from Mariah’s 3-decade career.

There will also be a disc 2 included containing never-before-released audio from her first live performance, Live at the Tokyo Dome in Japan during her 1996 Daydream World Tour.

In posts to her social media accounts, Mimi shared the album cover and the following text: “This one is for you, my fans. It’s to celebrate us, and to thank you for years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you THE RARITIES album is out October 2.”

You can pre-order or pre-save the album here.