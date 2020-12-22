Incase you didn’t already know, Margot Robbie has for a while now been cast in a new live-action Barbie film.

Now I know what you’re thinking… that sounds absolutely horrendous.

BUT, hear me out.

The film will be directed by directing duo and partners Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach!

Greta is known for her incredible work such as Lady Bird, Pretty Women (the new one) and indie film Frances Ha and Noah has worked on numerous accolated films the most recent of which was Netflix phenomenon Marriage Story.

So with such a powerhouse at the helm and their plans to take the classic ‘perfect’ Barbie and add a dystopian twist, the film is in very good hands

Margot Robbie recently revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that “our goal is to be like…whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different – the thing you didn’t know you wanted.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The plot begins when ‘Barbie’ is cast out of Barbieland because she isn’t making the cut when it comes to the expectations of other residents, a tale we can all relate to in some way, shape or form.

I’m more than ready for some Dark!Barbie type situation to be honest, give us a release date!