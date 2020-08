Manu came in studio this morning and like the champ he is, he dared to play ‘Spit or Swallow’ with Kyle & Jackie O!

Some of the questions he was asked included

“What products have you endorsed that you haven’t actually used?” and…

“Out of all the shows you’ve worked on, which would you not want work on again?” and then Jackie had the gall to ask

“Because you’re French, have you ever had a Ménage à trois?

Hear all his answers below!!

Plate of Origin starts this Sunday on channel Seven