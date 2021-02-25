If you were wanting more reasons to bail on plans to stay home and watch movies we’ve got you covered! 

Just in time for the end of summer, Stan has released its March additions for all your movie night needs!

Stans March Release List 2021

March 1

The Circus: Season 6, Episode 8
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 9
Bridge and Tunnel: Season 1, Episode 6
Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine: Season 1, Episode 2
Churchill
The Affair: Season 5
Mother’s Day
Shaun the Sheep – The Movie
American Ultra
The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 3

March 2

All American: Season 3, Episode 7
My First Summer
Sick of It: Season 2
A Son
Geography Club

March 3

Secret Safari: Into the Wild: Season 1
An American Werewolf In London
Deerskin
Emo: The Musical
The Last Goldfish

March 4
A Murder of Crows: Season 1
Inheritance
Shirley
This Town
Unstoppable: Bethany Hamilton
Lilting
Vida (2016)

March 5
Walker: Season 1, Episode 7
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 8
Clarice: Season 1, Episode 4
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 10
Manhunt: Deadly Games: Season 1
Back To The Future
Back To The Future II
Back To The Future III
52 Tuesdays
Coby

March 6

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 9
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 9
Pride

March 7

Mamma Mia!

March 8

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 11
Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine: Season 1, Episode 3
The Wall
Farewell To The Night

March 9

All American: Season 3, Episode 8
Bill and Ted Face the Music
Suntan

March 10

She Dies Tomorrow
Oldboy

March 11

Cryptid: Season 1
Bloods: Season 1
Litigante
Delfin

March 12

Walker: Season 1, Episode 8
Clarice: Season 1, Episode 5
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 9
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 12

March 13

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 10
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 10
Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World

March 14

My Best Friend’s Girl
The Legend Of Baron To’A

March 15

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 13
My Murderer and Me: Season 1
Schindler’s List
Only Cloud Knows

March 16

All American: Season 3, Episode 9
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode 6
The Way Of The Gun

March 17

Black Hands: Season 1
Steve Jobs
Fagara
An Old Mistress

March 18

The Disappearance: Season 1
One Man & His Shoes
Close to the Enemy: Season 1

March 19

Walker: Season 1, Episode 9
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 10
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 14
Save Me: Season 1 & 2
Now You See Me
Now You See Me 2
The Greasy Strangler

March 20

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 11
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 11
Dirty Dancing (1987)

March 21

Open Water

March 22

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 15
Crimson Peak
Dirty Like an Angel

March 23

Guns Akimbo
The Wild Goose Lake

March 24

Carlito’s Way
LFO

March 25

Safe House: Seasons 1-2
Raw

March 26

Walker: Season 1, Episode 10
Between Black and Blue: Season 1
Gods of Egypt
Sumergible

March 27

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 12
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 12
Bean

March 28

City on a Hill: Season 2, Episode 1
Monster’s Ball

March 29

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode 7
Outback
A Very Brady Sequel
Antibirth

March 30

The Last Witch Hunter
I Am Not a Serial
Killer
Haifa Street

March 31

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
Starry Eyes

Let us know what you are looking forward to watching the most!

 

Mamma Mia stan