Stans March Release List 2021

March 1

The Circus: Season 6, Episode 8

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 9

Bridge and Tunnel: Season 1, Episode 6

Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine: Season 1, Episode 2

Churchill

The Affair: Season 5

Mother’s Day

Shaun the Sheep – The Movie

American Ultra

The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 3

March 2

All American: Season 3, Episode 7

My First Summer

Sick of It: Season 2

A Son

Geography Club

March 3

Secret Safari: Into the Wild: Season 1

An American Werewolf In London

Deerskin

Emo: The Musical

The Last Goldfish

March 4

A Murder of Crows: Season 1

Inheritance

Shirley

This Town

Unstoppable: Bethany Hamilton

Lilting

Vida (2016)

March 5

Walker: Season 1, Episode 7

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 8

Clarice: Season 1, Episode 4

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 10

Manhunt: Deadly Games: Season 1

Back To The Future

Back To The Future II

Back To The Future III

52 Tuesdays

Coby

March 6

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 9

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 9

Pride

March 7

Mamma Mia!

March 8

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 11

Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine: Season 1, Episode 3

The Wall

Farewell To The Night

March 9

All American: Season 3, Episode 8

Bill and Ted Face the Music

Suntan

March 10

She Dies Tomorrow

Oldboy

March 11

Cryptid: Season 1

Bloods: Season 1

Litigante

Delfin

March 12

Walker: Season 1, Episode 8

Clarice: Season 1, Episode 5

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 9

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 12

March 13

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 10

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 10

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World

March 14

My Best Friend’s Girl

The Legend Of Baron To’A

March 15



Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 13

My Murderer and Me: Season 1

Schindler’s List

Only Cloud Knows

March 16



All American: Season 3, Episode 9

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode 6

The Way Of The Gun

March 17



Black Hands: Season 1

Steve Jobs

Fagara

An Old Mistress



March 18



The Disappearance: Season 1

One Man & His Shoes

Close to the Enemy: Season 1

March 19



Walker: Season 1, Episode 9

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 10

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 14

Save Me: Season 1 & 2

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

The Greasy Strangler

March 20



RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 11

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 11

Dirty Dancing (1987)

March 21



Open Water



March 22



Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 15

Crimson Peak

Dirty Like an Angel



March 23



Guns Akimbo

The Wild Goose Lake

March 24



Carlito’s Way

LFO



March 25



Safe House: Seasons 1-2

Raw



March 26



Walker: Season 1, Episode 10

Between Black and Blue: Season 1

Gods of Egypt

Sumergible



March 27

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 12

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 12

Bean

March 28



City on a Hill: Season 2, Episode 1

Monster’s Ball



March 29

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode 7

Outback

A Very Brady Sequel

Antibirth

March 30



The Last Witch Hunter

I Am Not a Serial

Killer

Haifa Street

March 31



E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

Starry Eyes

