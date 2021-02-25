If you were wanting more reasons to bail on plans to stay home and watch movies we’ve got you covered!
Just in time for the end of summer, Stan has released its March additions for all your movie night needs!
Stans March Release List 2021
March 1
The Circus: Season 6, Episode 8
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 9
Bridge and Tunnel: Season 1, Episode 6
Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine: Season 1, Episode 2
Churchill
The Affair: Season 5
Mother’s Day
Shaun the Sheep – The Movie
American Ultra
The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 3
March 2
All American: Season 3, Episode 7
My First Summer
Sick of It: Season 2
A Son
Geography Club
March 3
Secret Safari: Into the Wild: Season 1
An American Werewolf In London
Deerskin
Emo: The Musical
The Last Goldfish
March 4
A Murder of Crows: Season 1
Inheritance
Shirley
This Town
Unstoppable: Bethany Hamilton
Lilting
Vida (2016)
March 5
Walker: Season 1, Episode 7
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 8
Clarice: Season 1, Episode 4
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 10
Manhunt: Deadly Games: Season 1
Back To The Future
Back To The Future II
Back To The Future III
52 Tuesdays
Coby
March 6
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 9
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 9
Pride
March 7
Mamma Mia!
March 8
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 11
Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine: Season 1, Episode 3
The Wall
Farewell To The Night
March 9
All American: Season 3, Episode 8
Bill and Ted Face the Music
Suntan
March 10
She Dies Tomorrow
Oldboy
March 11
Cryptid: Season 1
Bloods: Season 1
Litigante
Delfin
March 12
Walker: Season 1, Episode 8
Clarice: Season 1, Episode 5
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 9
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 12
March 13
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 10
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 10
Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World
March 14
My Best Friend’s Girl
The Legend Of Baron To’A
March 15
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 13
My Murderer and Me: Season 1
Schindler’s List
Only Cloud Knows
March 16
All American: Season 3, Episode 9
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode 6
The Way Of The Gun
March 17
Black Hands: Season 1
Steve Jobs
Fagara
An Old Mistress
March 18
The Disappearance: Season 1
One Man & His Shoes
Close to the Enemy: Season 1
March 19
Walker: Season 1, Episode 9
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 10
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 14
Save Me: Season 1 & 2
Now You See Me
Now You See Me 2
The Greasy Strangler
March 20
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 11
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 11
Dirty Dancing (1987)
March 21
Open Water
March 22
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 15
Crimson Peak
Dirty Like an Angel
March 23
Guns Akimbo
The Wild Goose Lake
March 24
Carlito’s Way
LFO
March 25
Safe House: Seasons 1-2
Raw
March 26
Walker: Season 1, Episode 10
Between Black and Blue: Season 1
Gods of Egypt
Sumergible
March 27
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 12
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 12
Bean
March 28
City on a Hill: Season 2, Episode 1
Monster’s Ball
March 29
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode 7
Outback
A Very Brady Sequel
Antibirth
March 30
The Last Witch Hunter
I Am Not a Serial
Killer
Haifa Street
March 31
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
Starry Eyes
Let us know what you are looking forward to watching the most!