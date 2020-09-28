Here’s your daily dose of feeling old.

Frankie Muniz and wife Paige Price are expecting their first CHILD!

Frankie Muniz as in Malcom from ‘Malcolm in the Middle’….

This little guy is now having a CHILD!

The pair posted a video to their Youtube channel over the weekend announcing the news.

Are you crying? I’m crying. It’s so sweet!!

“We felt like we were living and experiencing a real-life miracle for the first time. The second I heard that heartbeat, reality set in. I was throwing out baby names and future career choices,” Frankie says in the video.

According to Paige, she was told by doctors that pregnancy might be off the table for her which means this baby is even more of a miracle for them!

“When we found out we were expecting, I think we were both in a state of disbelief. We knew that we wanted this, but we were told our chances weren’t that great. The struggle of going to every doctor’s appointment made me feel less and less like a woman.”

ARE YOU CRYING YET?

Little Muniz is due in March 2021, so send all the good vibes in their direction!

