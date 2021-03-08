Weakest Link is returning to Aussie screens, with comedian and actress Magda Szubanski at the helm!

“I’ve pretended to be nice my whole career – now I finally get to play myself. No, I will not be making the contestants look stupid. They’re perfectly capable of doing that themselves.

“Weakest Link is right up my alley. I love to watch people squirm, and not in a sexy way. I look forward to hosting some of Australia’s best and brightest . . . just not on this show,” Magda explains.

In each episode, eight contestants enter the studio as total strangers and must work together to bank the maximum amount of prize money available in each round. Contestants take turns to answer general knowledge questions and build chains of correct answers. Consecutive correct answers greatly increase the value of the chain, while incorrect answers break the chain and force the contestants to start over on the lowest rung, with the smallest amount money.

At the end of each round, contestants vote to eliminate the one they consider to be the weakest link in the chain. The one who receives the highest number of votes then leaves the game as the host delivers the killer phrase, “You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye.”

This isn’t the first time the show has aired on Aussie television. Back in 2001, the show was hosted by the late Cornelia Frances.

The new Weakest Link is coming to Channel 9 in 2021.

