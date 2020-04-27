BIG YIKES OVER HERE.

BIG…..YIKES…

Watching half the contestants scramble post-show to make a buck is kind of half of the fun.

But this is just embarrassing.

Stevie Steve has signed up for a well-known website called Cameo where you can pay celebrities to send you short videos of themselves saying something.

For EXAMPLE, for a cool $20 you can get the ‘stitch up guy’ Aaron Gocs to wish your mate Happy Birthday!

This? This makes sense.

Steve Burley for $16? This makes no sense.

Why anyone would want a video of his grumpy ass- I don’t know.

Steve is selling his time for $16/ video which is just… it’s SO LOW for someone that’s been on what could be the biggest show of 2020.

In comparison, Michael Goonan is selling himself for $40 and Amanda Micallef is selling hers for a whopping $48!

Steve, mate, why are you bringing me down like this?

