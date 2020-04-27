BIG YIKES OVER HERE.
BIG…..YIKES…
Watching half the contestants scramble post-show to make a buck is kind of half of the fun.
But this is just embarrassing.
Stevie Steve has signed up for a well-known website called Cameo where you can pay celebrities to send you short videos of themselves saying something.
For EXAMPLE, for a cool $20 you can get the ‘stitch up guy’ Aaron Gocs to wish your mate Happy Birthday!
This? This makes sense.
Steve Burley for $16? This makes no sense.
Why anyone would want a video of his grumpy ass- I don’t know.
Steve is selling his time for $16/ video which is just… it’s SO LOW for someone that’s been on what could be the biggest show of 2020.
In comparison, Michael Goonan is selling himself for $40 and Amanda Micallef is selling hers for a whopping $48!
Steve, mate, why are you bringing me down like this?