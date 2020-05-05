Apparently Stacey Hampton is finding it hard to get a job in Law despite having a degree.
Honestly…is anyone surprised?
Why on earth would anyone want to be represented by someone who was humiliated in MAFS.
I, personally, would question their sanity and judgement…
BUT FEAR NOT, because I know you were all concerned, she’s decided to pursue a new career path.
She’s going to be a fashion designer!
She announced this on an Instagram Q & A, where a fan asked her “When are you going to bring out your own clothing range?”.
“That’s an amazing question, I got an offer today to start my own range”, Hampton replied!
Looking at her insta-stories, it looks like she’s going into Active Wear with inclusive sizing!
I’m…actually not mad.
I see Active Wear for her.