Apparently Stacey Hampton is finding it hard to get a job in Law despite having a degree.

Honestly…is anyone surprised?

Why on earth would anyone want to be represented by someone who was humiliated in MAFS.

I, personally, would question their sanity and judgement…

BUT FEAR NOT, because I know you were all concerned, she’s decided to pursue a new career path.

She’s going to be a fashion designer!

She announced this on an Instagram Q & A, where a fan asked her “When are you going to bring out your own clothing range?”.

“That’s an amazing question, I got an offer today to start my own range”, Hampton replied!

Looking at her insta-stories, it looks like she’s going into Active Wear with inclusive sizing!

I’m…actually not mad.

I see Active Wear for her.

