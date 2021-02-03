In a surprise to no one really, Sam Ball (Lizzie Sobinoff’s problematic first MAFS husband) has joined OnlyFans!

Ball made the announcement on Wednesday to his 88, 440 followers on Instagram amidst being in the press again after his name was dragged during the MAFS reunion when Lizzie stated she would never forgive him for making her body something to be commented on in the public.

OnlyFans is a paid subscription service for adult content where payers can pay for anything from a selfie to hardcore pornography.

Sam Ball’s been exposing his truth on the platform, revealing behind the scenes stories about MAFS and unseen footage and he’s promising much more on his OnlyFans.

Smart of him to monetise his stories with an awesome allure, he plans to ‘REVEAL ALL.’

His account reads “My private paradise for all your exclusive content.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Sharing an insight into my life and all your wanted questions, Let’s chat 1:1 and get to know each other.”

“MAFS GOSSIPS | FITNESS | ISO WORKOUTS. | 1:1 INTERACTION | LIVE VIDEOS”

The MAFS star is doing a 65% off promo for his fans so you can access his content for $10 a month.

Sam also plans to use his Only Fans to promote different workouts so it sounds like it’s going to be chokka full of content.