With a little turnover of the judging panel, the new season of MAFS is officially underway!

With Puerto Rican sexologist Alessandra Rampolla replacing Dr Trish Stratford on the ‘relationship expert’ panel.

Mel shared a photo of the new trio yesterday and it seems like they’re getting along splendidly.

“Meet my #WORKWIFE and #WORKHUSBAND… we are having a ball, working #BTS to bring you a game-changing #MAFS next year.”

OOoohh game changing you say?

Advertisement

Advertisement

I know I said I’d never watch MAFS again by the end of the last season, but it’s been almost a year now and I’m ready to get back into the game.