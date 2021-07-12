It breaks my heart to deliver this news to you but Patrick Dwyer and Belinda Vickers are no longer together!!

LOVE IS NOT REAL!!

The pair stole the nation’s heart earlier this year when the most explosive season of Married, At First Sight, went to air on national tv.

Rumours started swirling after unusual social media activity from Patrick over the weekend that included him unfollowing Belinda on Instagram alongside everyone else.

The pair then shared the same message on both their social accounts reading, “We would like to address the current rumours of our split and can confirm we have gone separate ways.”

“We have enjoyed a relationship together for over 9 months however we do not want the same things in love and life.”

“We appreciate all the love and support we have received through our journey.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is TERRIBLE news, I hope they find their way back together again.