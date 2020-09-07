Natasha Spencer from Married At First Sight has shared a snap on her Instagram account and she looks completely different!

The 26-year-old shared the pic which shows her with green eyes!

Natasha actually has brown eyes – she explained in the caption that she was wearing coloured contact lenses from Opulent Lenses, in the share Crystal Grey.

She also added a positive note:

“Be the good and see the good. I know it sounds cliché but when we continuously show up, decide to be the positive force in our own worlds, speak with words of kindness, and give ourselves a little extra love – life doesn’t seem too bad.

“It’s a hard and trying time but if you continuously think about yellow cars, you’ll keep seeing yellow cars,” she continued.

“The same goes for positivity and opportunities, if we put it to the universe, if we don’t give in to the shit in the world, if we chose happiness – we are a force to be reckoned with.”