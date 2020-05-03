MAFS’ Michael Goonan has put his wedding ring and a pic from his wedding day up for sale on eBay – and it’s already sitting on $610!

The reality star appeared on the seventh season of the show and was ‘married’ to Stacey Hampton.

The description for the ring and picture reads:

‘Michael Goonan MAFS 2020- Wedding ring & original photo smashed by the ex.

‘Condition is Pre-Owned. Sent with Australia Post Standard.’

There’s still four days left to bid for the ring and pic so if you wanna check it out, click here.