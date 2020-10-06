Actual cowboy Michael Goonan has been making the rounds ever since he got off the show ‘Married At First Sight’ at the start of this year.

His most recent conquest has been Kaitlyn Hoppe from the latest season of ‘The Bachelor’, who he was seen eating-face with over the weekend in Queensland.

“Actually met my double” is what he captioned his Insta-story with a video of them making out.

All class all the time from our man Goonan.

In the video Kaitlyn teasingly pushes him away at first and then sticks up her middle finger to the camera.

She also shared the video to her own Insta….. WHY GIRL.

Oh wait, Michael Goonan is a millionaire! Proceed!

After not being able to make it work with Stacey Hampton, Goonan shacked up fellow MAFS contestant KC Osborne.

After not being able to make it work with KC Osborne the man has papped kissing Bachie contestant Renee Barrett.

And now he’s kissing Kaitlyn.

Any bets who’s next? I vote…. Kiki!

