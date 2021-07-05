One half of MAFS’s most controversial couple, Melissa Rawson has undergone a dental transformation valued at roughly $48,000!

The 31-year-old has gotten upper and lower porcelain veneers put in at a dental studio in Melbourne and her smile is absolutely dazzling.

We know from her time on the show and how she’s opened up on the podcast ‘What Happens After’, that Melissa struggles with a number of self-esteem issues and this was her taking one more step to overcoming them.

According to The Daily Mail, the dental studio revealed Melissa was after a ‘Hollywood smile’ which they provided!

Vogue Dental Studio is also the cosmetic dental studio that completely transformed MAFS Patrick Dwyer’s smile and a number of other Aussie celebs including Melissa’s own partner from the show Bryce Ruthven.

You can check out Melissa’s new smile here:

