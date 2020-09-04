Elizabeth ‘Lizzie’ Sobinoff found fame after appearing over this year and last year on reality show Married At First Sight.
Lizzie appeared on Big Brother star Garth Saville’s podcast called ‘In the Bath with Aunty Garth’ and was very candid about her health problems that have plagued her, most of her life.
She revealed that at a time, her condition was so bad she was unable to work;
“Before I went on Married At First Sight, I hadn’t worked for more than a decade. I was on a disability pension because I had a misdiagnosis and everything.”
Sobinoff has found her weight under non-stop scrutiny in the public eye with accusations of having an eating disorder, however her weight fluctuations are attributed to her health issues.
View this post on Instagram
Hey angels 👼 still into trying out all the different skin products out there. @sculptbodyaus their booty mask, which is 100% cruelty free and full of no hidden nasties, has a unique, complex blend of active ingredients that assist in improving blood circulation and smoothing the skin. It’s a mask which makes it super easy to use. It’s unlike any other and Australia’s first. I have a code LIZZIE15 so go have a looksy 👀🌸
She has openly discussed her diagnosis with two chronic illnesses, Porphyria a blood disorder and a mild form of Lupus.
She’s looking happy and healthy now and is still with her MAFS husband Sebastian!
Make sure you’re not missing out on ANYTHING from Jase & PJ they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1.