Elizabeth ‘Lizzie’ Sobinoff found fame after appearing over this year and last year on reality show Married At First Sight.

Lizzie appeared on Big Brother star Garth Saville’s podcast called ‘In the Bath with Aunty Garth’ and was very candid about her health problems that have plagued her, most of her life.

She revealed that at a time, her condition was so bad she was unable to work;

“Before I went on Married At First Sight, I hadn’t worked for more than a decade. I was on a disability pension because I had a misdiagnosis and everything.”

Sobinoff has found her weight under non-stop scrutiny in the public eye with accusations of having an eating disorder, however her weight fluctuations are attributed to her health issues.

She has openly discussed her diagnosis with two chronic illnesses, Porphyria a blood disorder and a mild form of Lupus.

She’s looking happy and healthy now and is still with her MAFS husband Sebastian!

