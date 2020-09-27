It’s one of the show’s (only) success stories, Lizzie Sobinoff and Seb Guilhaus found love in the last season of ‘Married At First Sight’ and are still together!

Over the weekend the pair exchanged engraved silver rings with each other and took to Instagram to show them off.

“He said to me ‘Is it S & L?’ I said ‘Yeah, baby’ @seb.guilhaus Corny but I love it.”

Whether it’s your taste or not, it’s very very cute!

We’re so happy that these two are still so infatuated with each other.

Seb also shared the imagine on his Instagram with the caption “Compromise… give and take.. melding of two worlds…. for relationships to flourish we need to want to really be a part of each others worlds.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

True words Seb you insightful man!

“I’m quickly finding out it’s so amazing to be able to do things we both enjoy, together.”

Unfortunately no, they are no engagement rings… just yet…

But I’m sure that’s right around the corner!

Make sure you’re not missing out on ANYTHING from Jase & PJ:





Advertisement