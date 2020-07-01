Those two are still dating??

It’s been like 5 months, I’m impressed!

KC hosted a usual Q&A session on her Instagram on Tuesday and there were some snoopy little questions from fans.

Someone asked “Will you get married?”.

“What? Get married for real?”, KC laughed it off but confirmed they want to get married in the future, but it wasn’t a priority at the moment.

“I guess one day. It’s not really a priority but one day”, she said.

Another fan asked “Do you want to start having children soon?”.

To which KC shook her head, I’m guessing Goonan’s current children are more than enough!