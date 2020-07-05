We’re not going to lie, we had thrown our support behind these two.

They’re both beautiful, love the lush life and actually seemed kind of right for each other!

But we should know to never invest in reality television relationships!



KC Osborne and Michael Goonan officially called it quits in “shocking” news over the weekend.

How do we know? You may ask…

Well, obviously KC went to Instagram to alert the world, and alerted we were.

Writing a long and emotional post, she posted

“It hurts my heart to write this, but I want it to come from my mouth before it can be twisted by the media or anyone. It is with sadness that I have chosen to end my relationship with Michael. It’s been almost five months, and a relationship that I will always hold in my heart. Michael became my best friend, and five months felt like a lifetime while isolating.”

Who am I to judge, but 5 months isn’t a lifetime KC, well maybe to a 15 year old in high school, she goes on to post.

“I packed my bags and moved in with him with hopes this would be my forever. It’s not my place to talk personally about Michael, however I do hope Michael makes some changes, as I will always believe in his potential and wish blessings on his life.”

Now this is the tea!! What did Michael do? Maybe he hasn’t quite shaken his cheating habits…

Again surprising no one.

Goonan has yet to post anything to defend himself.

You can read the whole post here.