It’s not uncommon for celebrities to start their own makeup line, in fact… I’d say it’s more common than not.

Rihanna has done it, Gaga has done it, Kylie Jenner is obviously the queen of it but KC is hardly at the level of any of these celebrities…

But hey! She’s taking the plunge!

KC is partnering up with Vixin Beauty and the lippies will be available at 100 Blooms The Chemist across the country!

“I had so many msgs about what stick I was wearing during MAFS! I have been working at making the most perfect lip colours that I personally love and I hope you love it as much as I do 💋”

She wrote on an instagram caption and she did look GOOD during the show.

She uploaded a statement onto her instagram page with more deets.

Looks like her lipstick line will be called KC Kiss but we’re waiting to see the exact shades!

Between this and her happy relationship with fellow MAFs contestant Michael Goonan, looks like things are really looking up for her!