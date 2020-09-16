MAFS this year was, to put it bluntly, absolute trash but it also had almost 2 million of us tuning in to watch.

You may have heard that the latest season was also sent to air in America, and the general consensus has been-

T O O F A K E.

So they’re planning to do things a little different for season 8 2021…

With Dr Trish, our little sexy mouse relationship expert, leaving to go on to better things she’s been replaced by a certified clinical sexologist Alessandra Rampolla.

With 20 years experience in the field and a genetically perfect Puerto Rican face, Alessandra is already outshining our current dud judges John Aitken and Mel Schilling.

With her career spanning from individual and couples sexology counselling and a Masters Degree in Marriage and Family Therapy to begin with….

I’m honestly obsessed with her, she’s exactly what this show needs to inject a little bit of life into it!

According to Pedestrian.TV Nine Execs have revealed that “zoom casting process uncovered the most genuine cast yet, making sure next year more than ever, is about finding love, not fame,” which is exactly what Aussie MAFS needs! Some authenticity!