MAFS this year was, to put it bluntly, absolute trash but it also had almost 2 million of us tuning in to watch.
You may have heard that the latest season was also sent to air in America, and the general consensus has been-
T O O F A K E.
So they’re planning to do things a little different for season 8 2021…
With Dr Trish, our little sexy mouse relationship expert, leaving to go on to better things she’s been replaced by a certified clinical sexologist Alessandra Rampolla.
With 20 years experience in the field and a genetically perfect Puerto Rican face, Alessandra is already outshining our current dud judges John Aitken and Mel Schilling.
With her career spanning from individual and couples sexology counselling and a Masters Degree in Marriage and Family Therapy to begin with….
Me súper entusiasma anunciarles que a partir del 2021 formaré parte del equipo de expertos del experimento social más grande e importante de la televisión australiana: “Married At First Sight” (“Casados A Primera Vista”), la MUY exitosa producción de Endemol Shine Australia @endemolshineau para Nine Network, emisora líder indiscutida de la tele australiana. 👏🏻🥂👰🏽🤵🏼🎊♥️ ¡Que viva siempre el AMOOOOR! ♥️♥️♥️ #parejas #matchmaking #ilusion #bodas #amor #matrimonio #MAFS #nineupfront #aventurasaustralianas #bendecida #graciasvida 🌸🌺🌼🌸🌺🌼🌸🌺🌼🌸🌺🌼🌸 I’m thrilled to announce that I will be joining Mel Schilling @mel_schilling1 and John Aiken @johnaikenlive as an expert on Australia’s biggest and most important social experiment: Married At First Sight. Be sure to watch @MAFS on @Channel9 in 2021! 👏🏻🥂👰🏽🤵🏼🎊♥️ Long live LOOOOVE! ♥️♥️♥️ #couples #matchmaking #hope #loveandmarriage #sexiness #MAFS #nineupfront #australianadventures #grateful #blessed
I’m honestly obsessed with her, she’s exactly what this show needs to inject a little bit of life into it!
According to Pedestrian.TV Nine Execs have revealed that “zoom casting process uncovered the most genuine cast yet, making sure next year more than ever, is about finding love, not fame,” which is exactly what Aussie MAFS needs! Some authenticity!