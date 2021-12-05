Popular Married At First Sight couple Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli have gotten engaged for real!

Kalifatidis broke the news on her IG with a photo of the couple showing off her ring, captioned “Mrs B”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martha Kalifatidis (@marthaa__k)

Kalifatidis has managed to turn her time on the show in 2019 into a successful and lasting career as an influencer, as well as a successful relationship with teacher-turned-fitness program developer Brunelli. The couple relocated from Melbourne to Bondi last year.

The post showed off her unique ring, a horizontally set emerald from Armans Jewellery, while Kalifatidis gushed over how excited they were about their long-awaited engagement. Congratulations to the happy couple and we can’t wait to see the wedding spam!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diamond Engagement Rings 💍 (@armansjewellery)

Image credit: Nine