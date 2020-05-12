Cameron Merchant & Jules Robinson have become the poster children for successful reality television relationships.

With their highly anticipated wedding special airing late last year, it’s no secret that they were both eager to start a family!

And then the amazing news that Jules was pregnant was shared and everything was BEAUTIFUL AND ROSEY.

But alas, it can’t be perfect forever….Cam made a huge mistake last night….

And shared an “unflattering” video of Jules sleeping with the caption

‘#aboutlastnight✨ This baby making stuff seems to be clearly exhausting🤣”

It’s all with love, he’s laughing and CLEARLY SMITTEN with his beautiful, strong, pregnant wifey.

The fans have left some comments warning Cam to watch out when she wakes up, she’s gonna be PISSED.

That being said, congratulations on the duo!

What a beautiful family.