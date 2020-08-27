I’m shocked by the audacity of this but Amanda Micallef, made famous for being part of the first lesbian pairing of Australian MAFS has been stuck in Melbourne during the pandemic and is now asking her fans to fund her move to Queensland.

She’s decided now is the time to make the move to the Gold Coast, during a pandemic and when she is unemployed, so she’s set up a GoFundMe page with a target of $10,000.

At the time of writing this, she has surpassed half-way at $5, 240 raised!

The description reads:

“Hey! Thank you for taking the time to read this and even considering to make a generous donation.

I have decided it’s time to start a brand new life and move from Melbourne to the Gold Coast.

This move won’t be cheap with flights for both myself and the cat which will need to be separated, hotel quarantine for me and pet hotel for Smokey, transporting my personal belongings along with my car across the borders and setting myself up in a new house.

I would love your help to help me make this happen.”

She doesn’t really explain why she can’t fund herself, or why she’s making this decision now, but it’s clarified on podcast So! Dramatic’s Instagram.

The podcast originally was in support of Amanda, re-posting her GoFundMe and encouraging people to help out!

However things turned when Micallef started receiving a lot of hate messages in her DM’s and blew up at the podcast, uploading a video and then sliding in So! Dramatic’s dms with a rant.

The whole thing is incredibly messy and honestly, Amanda, girl…