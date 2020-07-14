Amanda Micallef from Married At First Sight, has been campaigning on social media to become Australia’s ‘first lesbian Bachelorette’.

Micallef took to Instagram to share clips from her friends who are fully supporting her to be the next Bachelorette.

These friends have also started a PETITION to get Amanda on the show, so far it has around 80 signatures, so sign if you want to see more of Micallef!

One of her friends said she’d be the perfect lesbian Bachelorette because she’s ‘the hottest’ and where do I get friends like that??

Amanda added that she’d like to see 100 signatures to get Channel 10’s attention…. and who’s going to tell her she’ll need far more than that to get on the show?

