Aleks Markovic has been pretty active on Tiktok since leaving the show.

One of her videos shows her singing ‘Hallelujah’, which is EVERYONE’S go-to song when you wanna sound good in the shower.

Her fans were impressed in the comments, encouraging her to pursue a singing career, but watch the video yourself…

It’s….okaaaaay….

She admitted to The Daily Mail that she’s going to be starting up a Youtube “I’m going to JB Hi-Fi today to buy a microphone and equipment to start my YouTube channel”, Markovic also admitted she plans to pursue music by recording her debut single later this year.

I wish her all the best!

But I don’t know…I JUST don’t know.