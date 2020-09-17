Universal Pictures has announced they are developing a yet to be titled biopic about pop music legend, Madonna.

It is reported that Madame X herself will direct and co-write with Juno Scribe Diablo Cody.

On the upcoming project, Madonna said she wanted the film to convey, “the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world”.

“The focus of this film will always be music,” Madonna said in a statement.

She continued, “music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

Producer Amy Pascal, who produced the 1992 film, A League of their Own, co-starring Madonna said, this movie is an absolute labour of love for me.”

“I have known Madonna since we made A League of Their Own together, and I can’t imagine anything more thrilling than collaborating with her and Diablo on bringing her true-life story to the big screen with Donna [Langley] and our partners at Universal.”

Advertisement