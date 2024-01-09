Attention Pineapple lovers! Macca’s is adding some juicy new items to its summer menu this week with the introduction of the never-before-seen Pineapple Fritters and Pineapple Sundae.

Set to be an Aussie fave this summer, the new sweet and savoury pineapple covered in a crispy, golden crumbed coating is set to follow in the footsteps of last year’s icon, Potato Scallops.

Complementing the Pineapple Fritters is the Pineapple Sundae – creamy vanilla soft serve topped with deliciously sweet and fruity pineapple sauce with juicy pineapple chunks.

The new summer menu items will be available across Macca’s restaurants nationwide, via the MyMacca’s app and McDelivery from 10 January, for a limited time only. And good news, due to popular demand, the Tim Tam McFlurry featuring Chocolate Soft Serve will continue to be available.