Wear a mask, ya filthy animals!

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin has shared his hilarious new face mask featuring the open-mouthed screaming expression that he made famous in the 1990 film.

“Just staying Covid-safe wearing by the flayed skin of my younger self. Don’t forget to wear your masks, kids,” he wrote.

We need one of these!

Love this? You’ll love this bit from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1

Advertisement