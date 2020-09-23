Lush’s annual Christmas range is famous for it’s cuteness, quality and amazing scents and this year is no exception!

We’re getting the classics as well as a tonne of brand new products to roll around in.

Speaking of classics: SNOW FAIRY.

We’re getting new Snow Fairy products like a bubble bar and shampoo bar so you can smell like candy from head to toe!

Snow Fairy Roll Bubble Bar – $11.50/200 grams

Advertisement

Advertisement

Snow Fairy Shampoo Bar – $15.95/55 grams

Get ready for some of the cutest little Christmas goodies you can imagine, perfect for yourself, as a gift or to fill up those stockings.

Here are some of my personal favourites, but you can scope out the whole list here:

I Want Hippopotammus For Christmas Bath Bomb – $5.95 / 90 grams

Advertisement

Advertisement

Holly Golightly Wonderball 3 Bath Gift Bomb – $15.95/ 275 grams

Shoot For The Stars Bath Bomb – $9.95

Santa’s Belly Shower Gel – $11.95 /100 grams

Advertisement

Advertisement

Baked Alaska Soap – $9.95 / 100 grams

Candy Cane Reusable Bubble Bar

Polar Bear Plunge Bubble Bar – $9.95 / 150 grams

Advertisement

Advertisement

Angels Delight Bath Bomb – $6.95 / 100 grams

Kinky Boots Bubble Bar – $11.95 / 100 grams

Roasting Chestnuts On An Open Fire – $10.95 / 100 grams

Advertisement

Advertisement

Candy Cane Lip Scrub – $11.95 / 25 grams