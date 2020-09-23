Lush’s annual Christmas range is famous for it’s cuteness, quality and amazing scents and this year is no exception!
We’re getting the classics as well as a tonne of brand new products to roll around in.
Speaking of classics: SNOW FAIRY.
We’re getting new Snow Fairy products like a bubble bar and shampoo bar so you can smell like candy from head to toe!
Snow Fairy Roll Bubble Bar – $11.50/200 grams
Snow Fairy Shampoo Bar – $15.95/55 grams
Get ready for some of the cutest little Christmas goodies you can imagine, perfect for yourself, as a gift or to fill up those stockings.
Here are some of my personal favourites, but you can scope out the whole list here:
I Want Hippopotammus For Christmas Bath Bomb – $5.95 / 90 grams
Holly Golightly Wonderball 3 Bath Gift Bomb – $15.95/ 275 grams
Shoot For The Stars Bath Bomb – $9.95
Santa’s Belly Shower Gel – $11.95 /100 grams
Baked Alaska Soap – $9.95 / 100 grams
Candy Cane Reusable Bubble Bar
Polar Bear Plunge Bubble Bar – $9.95 / 150 grams
Angels Delight Bath Bomb – $6.95 / 100 grams
Kinky Boots Bubble Bar – $11.95 / 100 grams
Roasting Chestnuts On An Open Fire – $10.95 / 100 grams