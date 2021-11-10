In absolutely delightful news, breakout star of Love On The Spectrum Michael Theo has just released his own podcast.

Perfectly titled Mr A+, Michael explains that he started the podcast because he wants to entertain people and bring love and light into people’s lives.

“People really need that, especially after the dark couple of years we’ve had,” he continues in the podcast description.

Michael quickly became an Australian national treasure in 2019 after appearing on Love On The Spectrum, which followed various neurodiverse singles looking for love.

After The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Married At First Sight, it was the romantic reality TV we didn’t know we needed.

Shortly after Love On The Spectrum returned to the ABC for a second season, Netflix picked up season one, sending Michael into the hearts of a global audience.

You can listen to Mr A+ right here…

