Congratulations are in order for Love Island star Justin Lacko who has welcomed a baby boy with his ex-partner, Anita Barone Scott.

The model shared the news on Instagram over the weekend.

“Welcome to the world Leo Jace Barone-Lacko!

“Born 11 May 2020 how I will treasure you forever,” he wrote.

“My love for you is unconditional.”

What a gorgeous name – Leo Jace!

Justin announced in November that he was set to be a first-time dad.

He spoke with Now To Love at the time, saying he would co-parent his child with Anita and they were “very supportive of one another and will be loving and caring for our child”.

Congratulations, Justin and Anita!