The country is a buzzin’ because Zac Efron has just made a big move to seriously suggest he might be thinking of Australia as his forever home.

After meeting a Byron Bay waitress earlier in the year, the pair have been settling down very quickly and Efron has just purchased a block of land in Tweed Valley in north-eastern NSW for $2 million.

The small town nestled on the Tweed River boasts amazing views of mountains, cliffsides, valleys, streams and even rainforest and Zac Efron’s land covers 128.7ha of land!

Sources reported to the Daily Mail that Efron plans to build a home on his land which includes three clear water creeks, rock waterfalls, waterholes and spring-fed dams….

Sounds like a perfect oasis to escape the rest of the world.

We’re happy to have you Zac!