Looks like we’re not going to be hearing anymore rumours that Dr Chris Brown is going to be the next Australian Bachelor, at least for a while now, after news that he’s officially off the market!

The ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here’ host was spotted out and about with his rumoured girlfriend, model Brooke Meredith.

According to pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the pair were spotted walking hand-in-hand, going for a romantic walk along the beach.

The pair seemed to be doing the Maroubra coastal walk together near Chris’ home in Clovelly, and the pair certainly looked like they were in their own little love bubble.

Chris and Brooke are rumoured to have started dating last month following his split with fellow TV star Liv Phyland.

They apparently met through mutual friends and are said to be self-isolating together at Chris’ home.

So sorry single ladies, it looks like the former Bondi Vet is officially off the market!

It’s definitely good new thought because these two look very happy together!