After being delayed by months due to the global pandemic, it looks like The Bachelor 2020 is getting some sort of premiere date!

Starring Survivor’s own Locklan ‘Locky’ Gilbert, as The Bachelor, I’m ready to swoon.

Season 8 will be on our screens as early as NEXT MONTH, according to Stephen Tate, Channel 10’s Head of Entertainment, who spoke to The Australian.

Set to air in August after Bachelor in Paradise finishes up, we’re getting back to back dating madness.

Locky’s season is going to be one to remember as Tate confirms the contestants will get to know him doing single and group dates via Zoom.

Which is…so cringe.

With isolation rules relaxing, production began again last week so at least it won’t be all zoom dates and awkward silences.

