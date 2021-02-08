If you want to go on an absolute rollercoaster of emotions then listen to Kyle & Jackie O’s first Valentine’s Day love line segment below.

Our listener wanted to confess his love for his girlfriend for the first time live on-air!

But oh my goodness, it took a turn for the worst and you’re going to have to pick your jaw up from the floor by the end of it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Listen to what went down between the two of them below!