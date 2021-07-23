It’s official – PJ has hung up her headphones at KIIS 101.1. We are so happy for her and we cannot wait to see what the future holds.

We weren’t going to let her walk out the door without a big celebration and we know many listeners didn’t want to miss out on the action either. If you couldn’t tune in today, or just want to relive the moments on air, you can hear the best bits of her final show below!

Jase returns to the airwaves with Lauren Phillips as his new work wife very soon! We can’t wait for you to see what we have in store!

Advertisement

Advertisement