At KIIS 101.1, we’re getting ready to bring you Melbourne’s newest and freshest breakfast show – Jase and Lauren In The Morning.

We recently announced that Jase would be soon joined in studio by Lauren Phillips, someone who Australia has come to know over the years as a loveable TV personality with two incredibly cute dogs.

However, we had room for some more KIIS family members and we’re pretty excited about it.

9News Melbourne’s Weekend Sports Presenter Clint Stanaway will be coming on deck as the breakfast news and sports reporter. He’ll make sure Melburnians have got the information they need to start their morning right, as soon as it drops… or maybe even before it drops!

Speaking of starting the day right, Nazeem Hussain will also drop by the studio every Tuesday and Thursday for a few laughs. He says he can’t wait to “overshare with my favourite city on earth.”

Now, if you’re an AFL fanatic, you’ll want to cop a load of this… Christian Petracca has come on board too! *mind blown*

Every Monday morning, the footy superstar will be breaking down the latest in AFL. If you’re looking to get some serious insider info, this is where to find it.

Listen to Jase & Lauren’s chat with Clint, Nazeem & Christian below…

Jase & Lauren In The Morning kicks off on Monday, August 9 only on KIIS 101.1

