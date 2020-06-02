“Smelly cat, smelly cat, what are they feeding you?”

Lisa Kudrow has come forward claiming that she was subjected to regular security checks to make sure she wasn’t stealing from the set of Friends.

Despite the extensive searches, she told Jimmy Kimmel that she did manage to keep a cookie jar from Monica (Courteney Cox) and Rachel Green’s (Jennifer Aniston) apartment. However, it was co-star Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) who managed to snatch the souvenir for the actress.

“I think the first thing I asked was, ‘This was so nice – did you get permission?'” she told Kimmel.

She then revealed the daily security searches, explaining: “My car used to get searched every night when I left!”

The news comes just days after Kudrow admitted to never watching the later episodes of Friends and quite frankly doesn’t remember what happened!

Watch Lisa Kudrow’s full interview here:

Advertisement