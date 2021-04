Famous Hollywood actor and soon-to-be Aussie local Zac Efron has reportedly split from his Australian girlfriend after 10-months of dating.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares are ‘no longer dating’ after a 10-month whirlwind romance that started in an Aussie coffee shop!

Whilst we are sad to hear the couple did not work out, is it wrong for us to be excited that another Aussie girl might have the chance at his heart?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron)

So if you’re anything like us, you’ve already packed your bags and are racing around Australia trying to find him!