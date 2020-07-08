She was a great addition to the team last year but unfortunately Lindsay Lohan won’t return for season 2 of Channel 10’s The Masked Singer!

This is due to travel restrictions in place due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The Daily Telegraph confirmed that Lohan will be replaced by someone new, a celebrity panelist.

As to who that is? That is yet to be announced.

Channel 10 stated “While we are disappointed that Lindsay can’t join us, we are lucky enough to have a sensational new panelist on the desk for this season.”

Alongside current panelists Dave Hughes, Jackie O and Danni Minogue and the 12 new celebrity contestants, the new show is definitely going to be a hit!