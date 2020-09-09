A kooky couple means a kooky wedding so of course Lily Allen and now husband David Harbour had an Elvis impersonator in a whirlwind Vegas wedding!

Page Six reported on her wedding dress which was a “double-breasted Dior number with a bateau neckline, black buttons, belted waist and above-the-knee hemline paired with black suede platforms,” and she looked beautiful and classy.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CE7GuEzsHkD/

Lily Allen, 35, and David Harbour, 45 first came out as a couple in 2019 and it was a little controversial as Harbour had only split from his last partner months earlier.

The Vegas church they chose to wed at is called The Graceland Wedding Chapel which is famous for their celebrity weddings, it’s where Jon Bon Jovi married Dorothea in 1989!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CE7G0FfM6MX/

Congratulations to the pair!

