Australian entertainment personality Bert Newton has reportedly been forced to undergo a leg amputation as a result of a “life or death decision”.

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford broke the news on The Morning Rush with Sean and Kate, revealing that he had been in contact with the 82-year-old’s family.

“Basically he was told last week, you have a couple of months to live, or if you have your leg amputated, you’ll probably have a few years. So, he agreed to have the leg amputated on Saturday,” Ford explained.

“It was a life or death decision.”

He added, “It’s a big decision for anyone to make, but it’s also a practical thing, because they [Bert and Patti Newton] live in a two-storey place with the bedrooms and the bathrooms upstairs, so they’re now having to convert the house downstairs because Patti doesn’t want him to go into a nursing home.”

However, Ford reiterated that the Newtons don’t want sympathy.

“They said, ‘We had a choice. Other people don’t have a choice. Bert wants to keep on living, because he adores Patti, his children and his grandkids, and he wants to have as much time as he can with them.'”

Patti Newton has since spoken to the media, saying he “chose life”.

The family remain in “good spirits”.

Patti Newton arrives to talk about the shock amputation of Bert Newton’s leg on Saturday. “He chose life” she says. Live details on ⁦@9NewsAUS⁩ up soon ⁦@9NewsMelb⁩ pic.twitter.com/ul2gU0QG9j — Laura Turner (@LauraTurner_9) May 10, 2021